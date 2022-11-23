Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

181,430 KM

Details Description Features

$18,303

+ tax & licensing
$18,303

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD - HEATED SEATS - MANUAL - ACCIDENT FREE

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD - HEATED SEATS - MANUAL - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,303

+ taxes & licensing

181,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9421138
  • Stock #: 499456
  • VIN: JF2SJEBC5HG499456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,430 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front Seats

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Pandora Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Roof Rails

Heated Mirrors

17" Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Reverse Camera

Cruise Control

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine

170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque

All Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

