+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2017 Toyota Camry XSE V6 - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Ultrasuede Seat Material, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player w/JBL Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Camry XSE V6 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota XSE V6 Camry 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1