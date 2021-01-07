Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

44,167 KM

Details Description Features

$24,400

+ tax & licensing
$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

XSE- V6, Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start

XSE- V6, Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

44,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6551389
  Stock #: 21-468A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,167 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2017 Toyota Camry XSE V6 - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Ultrasuede Seat Material, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player w/JBL Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Camry XSE V6 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota XSE V6 Camry 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

