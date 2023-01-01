Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

137,192 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited NO ACCIDENTS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited NO ACCIDENTS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825382
  • Stock #: PP2016
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFHXHS379414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 137,192 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

