2017 Toyota Highlander
Limited NO ACCIDENTS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
137,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825382
- Stock #: PP2016
- VIN: 5TDDZRFHXHS379414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 137,192 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2