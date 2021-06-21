Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

67,905 KM

Details Description Features

$27,400

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Awd, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Pwr Lift Gate

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Awd, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

67,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7472427
  • Stock #: 21-746A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,905 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, RAV4 XLE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This RAV4 XLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota XLE RAV4 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

