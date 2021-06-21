2017 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, RAV4 XLE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This RAV4 XLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota XLE RAV4 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic.
