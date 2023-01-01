$28,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
LE w/ 7 Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
- Listing ID: 9507700
- Stock #: V-64256
- VIN: 5TDZZ3DC6HS816755
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 121,314 KM
Vehicle Description
Streaming Bluetooth Audio, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power windows. Gray 2017 Toyota Sienna 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4D Passenger Van LE 7 Passenger FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
