$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Highline - Navigation
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Highline - Navigation
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW017AU9HM544851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39882C
- Mileage 119,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
If youre looking for the cargo-holding ability and comfort of a compact SUV, but you dont fancy the high step-in height or visibility-limiting narrow side windows, the 2017 VW Golf SportWagen makes an excellent runner-up, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is for sale today.
Youre sure to stand out driving the 2017 Golf SportWagen. This unique model offers the cargo capability of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan. Modern styling and amenities ensure it meets the needs of a range of car buyers, enhancing the versatile appeal of this model.This wagon has 119,848 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Highline. The 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Highline offers premium comfort with heated front sport seats, which provide 12-way power adjustment and manual lumbar support. Additional features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, Vienna leather seats, an eight-speaker audio system, Discover Media, App-Connect with a smartphone, Bluetooth connectivity and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $141.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2017 Volkswagen Golf