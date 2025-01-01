$16,724+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - ACCIDENT FREE - CONNECTIVITY PKG
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - ACCIDENT FREE - CONNECTIVITY PKG
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$16,724
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,932KM
VIN 3VW217AU4HM045917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 045917
- Mileage 143,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Great on Gas! - Exceptional Condition
For sale now at Saskatoon Auto Connection, this 2017 Volkswagen Golf Trendline is a fuel-efficient, fun-to-drive hatchback finished in sleek Deep Black Pearl. With lower kilometers and a clean, accident-free history, its a smart choice for drivers who want reliability and value. Inside, the Connectivity Package brings modern convenience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice control. Youll also enjoy SiriusXM satellite radio, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and premium touches throughout the cabin. Heated front seats and a rearview camera add comfort and confidence in any season. USB and AUX input ports keep your devices charged and connected on the go. Compact, practical, and tech-savvythis Golf is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- 8.2L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Connectivity Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- MirrorLink
- Rearview Camera
- 6.5-Inch Touchscreen Display
- USB & AUX Inputs
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Bluetooth Phone Connectivity w/ Voice Activation
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signals
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline
- Cruise Control
- 1.8L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Titan Black Zoom Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2017-VW-Golf-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2017 Volkswagen Golf