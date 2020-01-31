Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

306-202-6001

  1. 1582588286
  2. 1582588288
  3. 1582588290
  4. 1582588285
  5. 1582588291
  6. 1582588289
  7. 1582588285
  8. 1582588291
  9. 1582588337
  10. 1582588289
  11. 1582588288
  12. 1582588291
  13. 1582588290
  14. 1582588291
  15. 1582588329
  16. 1582588289
  17. 1582588287
  18. 1582588321
Contact Seller

$21,306

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4630875
  • Stock #: 3vw117au3hm042373
  • VIN: 3vw117au3hm042373
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We’re Committed To Making Deals Easy and Comfortable. Buy or Sell Your Car The Smart Way!


We created 306 Deal to empower buyers and sellers to experience a stress-free, fair transaction, saving time and energy. After years in the auto industry we recognized a need for a better type of customer service in the used car industry. We know what a headache it can be to deal with high-pressure dealerships when buying a car, or tire-kickers and no-shows when selling your car, and have designed our process to make buying and selling a comfortable and laid-back experience.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 236,829 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Caravan
 135,131 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 3...
 89,687 KM
$9,306 + tax & lic
306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-202-XXXX

(click to show)

306-202-6001

Send A Message