$17,800+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGNV7AX1HW506808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning
The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is worth checking out if you want your compact crossover to be rewarding to drive, says Edmunds.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
Even after nine years without a redesign the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan still manages to feel current and stylish. A few important updates enhance the appeal of this compact crossover with more standard features and an infotainment system. Peppy performance and available all-wheel drive make this model practical and fun.This SUV has 146,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Always be entertained in the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition with the Composition Media system, which includes a touchscreen, eight speakers and CD player. Expand your options with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include wireless streaming, heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, cruise control, push button start and more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $119.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan