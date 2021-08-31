Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

142,175 KM

Details Description Features

$18,245

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,245

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 4MOTION - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 4MOTION - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7640431
  2. 7640431
  3. 7640431
  4. 7640431
  5. 7640431
  6. 7640431
  7. 7640431
  8. 7640431
  9. 7640431
  10. 7640431
  11. 7640431
  12. 7640431
  13. 7640431
  14. 7640431
  15. 7640431
  16. 7640431
  17. 7640431
  18. 7640431
  19. 7640431
  20. 7640431
  21. 7640431
  22. 7640431
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,245

+ taxes & licensing

142,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7640431
  • Stock #: 036373
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX9HK036373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,175 KM

Vehicle Description

REVERSE CAM - BLUETOOTH



AWD

Leather Interior Including Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Heated Seats

Reverse Camera

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input and USB Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Fog Lights

17" Novara Alloy Wheels

2.0L Turbocharged Inline 4

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 142,175 KM
$18,245 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLE...
 202,811 KM
$8,463 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape Lim...
 257,277 KM
$4,920 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory