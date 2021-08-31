2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,245 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 1 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7640431

7640431 Stock #: 036373

036373 VIN: WVGNV7AX9HK036373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,175 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.