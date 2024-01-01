$27,996+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design - AWD - ADVANCED PKG - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NAV - PANO ROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2017 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design - AWD - ADVANCED PKG - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NAV - PANO ROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,996
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,989KM
VIN YV449MRP7H2059056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 059056
- Mileage 118,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Advanced Package!
- Heated Front & Rear Sport Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation w/ Voice Control
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rearview Camera
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Harmon/Kardon Premium Sound System
- Lane Departure Warning
- Collision Warning w/ Full Auto Brake
- Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection w/ Full Auto Brake
- Driver Alert Control
- Headlight Washers
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Power Liftgate
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (302hp)
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Volvo/XC60/Volvo_US%20XC60_2017.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
2017 Volvo XC60