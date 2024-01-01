$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Acura MDX
Technology Package - Navigation - Sunroof
2018 Acura MDX
Technology Package - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,729KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J8YD4H65JL802570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,729 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Rear DVD Entertainment, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This Acura MDX is one of the best-driving, most technologically advanced three-row luxury crossovers on the market. This 2018 Acura MDX is for sale today.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of this MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, this MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in this stylish, luxurious Acura MDX. This wagon has 93,729 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MDX's trim level is Technology. This Acura MDX comes loaded with a rear DVD entertainment system, built in navigation, leather seats which are heated front seats, Smart Slide second row seat and 50/50 split folding third row seats, a heated steering wheel, power moonroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, larger aluminum wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a Dolby 11 speaker premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
This Acura MDX is one of the best-driving, most technologically advanced three-row luxury crossovers on the market. This 2018 Acura MDX is for sale today.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of this MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, this MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in this stylish, luxurious Acura MDX. This wagon has 93,729 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MDX's trim level is Technology. This Acura MDX comes loaded with a rear DVD entertainment system, built in navigation, leather seats which are heated front seats, Smart Slide second row seat and 50/50 split folding third row seats, a heated steering wheel, power moonroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, larger aluminum wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a Dolby 11 speaker premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
2018 Toyota Camry LE 86,465 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 85,180 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR LE - Apple Carplay - Android Auto 75,805 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Email Platinum AutoSport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2018 Acura MDX