$27,718+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Audi A4
2.0T Komfort Quattro - AWD - MOONROOF - CONVENIENCE PKG - SIRIUSXM
2018 Audi A4
2.0T Komfort Quattro - AWD - MOONROOF - CONVENIENCE PKG - SIRIUSXM
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,718
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,705KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUANAF47JA109697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 109697
- Mileage 81,705 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Convenience Package:
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors Memory
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Audi Advanced Key
Power Glass Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Driver Seat Power Lumbar Adjust
Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function 3-Spoke Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters
Push-Button Ignition
MMI Radio Plus w/ 7" Display
Audi Music Interface w/ USB Connectivity
Audi Smartphone Interface
10-Speaker Audi Sound System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input Jack
USB Ports
12V Power Outlets
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Power Windows w/ One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Exterior Features:
Remote Trunk Release
Bi-Xenon Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Tail Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
High-Gloss Exterior Window Surrounds
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Exhaust Tips
18" 10-Spoke Dynamic Design Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rear View Camera
Audi Pre Sense Basic
Rain & Light Sensor
Audi Drive Select
Auto Start/Stop Technology
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L Turbocharged TFSI - 4 Cylinder Engine
252hp/ 273lb-ft Torque
7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors Memory
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Audi Advanced Key
Power Glass Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Driver Seat Power Lumbar Adjust
Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function 3-Spoke Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters
Push-Button Ignition
MMI Radio Plus w/ 7" Display
Audi Music Interface w/ USB Connectivity
Audi Smartphone Interface
10-Speaker Audi Sound System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input Jack
USB Ports
12V Power Outlets
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Power Windows w/ One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Exterior Features:
Remote Trunk Release
Bi-Xenon Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Tail Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
High-Gloss Exterior Window Surrounds
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Exhaust Tips
18" 10-Spoke Dynamic Design Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rear View Camera
Audi Pre Sense Basic
Rain & Light Sensor
Audi Drive Select
Auto Start/Stop Technology
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L Turbocharged TFSI - 4 Cylinder Engine
252hp/ 273lb-ft Torque
7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort Quattro - AWD - MOONROOF - CONVENIENCE PKG - SIRIUSXM 81,705 KM $27,718 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT - 4x4 - 302A GROUP - XTR PKG - LOCAL VEHICLE 136,525 KM $31,444 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 230 Kompressor - RETRACTABLE TOP - LOW KMS - BOSE AUDIO 120,351 KM $12,489 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,718
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Audi A4