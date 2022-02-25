Menu
2018 Audi A5

80,474 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

Coupe Technik- AWD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Leather, Sunroof

2018 Audi A5

Coupe Technik- AWD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8299269
  • Stock #: 99573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 99573
  • Mileage 80,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik S tronic, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

