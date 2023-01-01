$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Power Driver and Passenger Seats
2018 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Power Driver and Passenger Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi Q3 Technik AWD, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power driver and passenger seats, backup camera, power liftgate, 137,000 km, $28,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Village Auto Sales
Village Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822