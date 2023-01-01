Menu
2018 Audi Q3 Technik AWD, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power driver and passenger seats, backup camera, power liftgate, 137,000 km, $28,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

2018 Audi Q3

137,000 KM

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Power Driver and Passenger Seats

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1GCCFS1JR016361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi Q3 Technik AWD, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power driver and passenger seats, backup camera, power liftgate, 137,000 km, $28,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Audi Q3