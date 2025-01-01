$33,625+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik Quattro - S-LINE - DRIVER ASSIST PKG - HUD - HEATED STEERING WHEEL
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik Quattro - S-LINE - DRIVER ASSIST PKG - HUD - HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$33,625
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,000KM
VIN WA1FNAFYXJ2147862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 147862A
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Top-of-the-Line Trim Model! - Lots of Options - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- S-Line Sport Package!
- Urban Driver Assistance Package!
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Navigation
- Audi Virtual Cockpit
- Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heated & Cooled Front Cupholders
- Rearview & 360-Degree Cameras
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System
- Audi Side Assist
- Audi Pre Sense
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Foot-Activated Tailgate
- Tri-Zone Climate
- 2.0L TFSI 4-Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/q5/2018/
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Audi Q5