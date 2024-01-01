Menu
Accident Free - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- S-Line Sport Package!
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MMI Navigation Plus w/ MMI Touchpad
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Interface
- Audi Virtual Cockpit
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- 360-Degree Camera
- Audi Side Assist
- Audi Pre Sense
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Headlight Washers
- Quad-Zone Climate
- Power-Folding Rear Seats
- Roof Rack w/ Crossbars
- Tow Hitch
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
- 3.0L TFSI 6-Cylinder Engine

Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/q7/2018/

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv S-Line - AWD
178,276 KM
$28,273 + tax & licensing
VIN WA1MAAF76JD025921
Exterior Colour Grey
Interior Colour Black
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Stock # 025921

Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800

$28,273

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- S-Line Sport Package!
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MMI Navigation Plus w/ MMI Touchpad
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Interface
- Audi Virtual Cockpit
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- 360-Degree Camera
- Audi Side Assist
- Audi Pre Sense
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Headlight Washers
- Quad-Zone Climate
- Power-Folding Rear Seats
- Roof Rack w/ Crossbars
- Tow Hitch
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
- 3.0L TFSI 6-Cylinder Engine

Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/q7/2018/

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 Audi Q7