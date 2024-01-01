$28,273+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv S-Line - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - NAV - PANO ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv S-Line - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - NAV - PANO ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,273
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,276KM
VIN WA1MAAF76JD025921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 025921
- Mileage 178,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- S-Line Sport Package!
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MMI Navigation Plus w/ MMI Touchpad
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Interface
- Audi Virtual Cockpit
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- 360-Degree Camera
- Audi Side Assist
- Audi Pre Sense
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Headlight Washers
- Quad-Zone Climate
- Power-Folding Rear Seats
- Roof Rack w/ Crossbars
- Tow Hitch
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
- 3.0L TFSI 6-Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/q7/2018/
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$28,273
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Audi Q7