2018 Audi Q7
3.0 TFSI quattro Technik tiptronic
2018 Audi Q7
3.0 TFSI quattro Technik tiptronic
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WAAF73JD023679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Few three-row luxury crossovers are as desirable as this Audi Q7. This 2018 Audi Q7 is for sale today.
When designing this Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This SUV has 164,275 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q7's trim level is 3.0 TFSI quattro Technik. This range-topping Audi Q7 Technik delivers everything you could want in a luxury SUV. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 19-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, dual-zone front and rear automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2018 Audi Q7