$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5
3.0 Technik Quattro - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - VIRTUAL COCKPIT - CARPLAY
2018 Audi SQ5
3.0 Technik Quattro - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - VIRTUAL COCKPIT - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,500KM
VIN WA1C4AFY0J2124886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 124886
- Mileage 136,500 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! - Accident Free - Top-of-the-Line Audi!
Discover the perfect blend of performance and luxury with this oneowner, accidentfree 2018 AudiSQ5 Technik Quattro at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Wrapped in stunning Moonlight Blue Metallic paint and riding on 21inch Audi Sport 5doublespoke V design wheels, this SQ5 is as headturning as it is capable. Under the hood, the 3.0L TFSI V6 delivers an exhilarating 354hp and 369lbft of torque, all channeled through Audis legendary Quattro allwheeldrive system for unwavering traction on Saskatchewan roads. Slide inside to experience black Nappa leather seats with diamond stitching, heated front and rear seating, a heated steering wheel, and heatedandcooled cupholders - all complemented by ambient interior lighting with customizable colors and trizone climate control. The drivercentric cockpit features the 12.3inch Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and MMI Navigation Plus with an 8.3inch display and MMI touch for intuitive control of your route and entertainment. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, while the 19speaker, 755W Bang&Olufsen 3D Sound System delivers concertquality audio throughout the cabin. Advanced safety systems including top view camera, front and rear parking sensors, Audi Side Assist, rear crosstraffic alert, Audi PreSense Rear, and a rain and light sensor ensure peace of mind in every situation. A panoramic moonroof invites natural light into the spacious interior, and LED headlights and tail lights provide both style and enhanced visibility. With its adaptive damping suspension and power tailgate featuring footactivated opening, this SQ5 Technik Quattro is the ultimate blend of practicality and performance for drivers who demand nothing but the best.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Audi Virtual Cockpit (12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster)
- MMI Navigation Plus w/ 8.3-Inch Display & MMI Touch
- Panoramic Moonroof
- 19-Speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System (755W)
- Top View Camera
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Audi Side Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Audi Pre Sense Rear
- Heated & Cooled Cupholders
- Power Tailgate w/ Foot-Activated Opening
- Ambient Interior Lighting w/ Custom Colour Selection
- Rain & Light Sensor
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- LED Headlights & Tail Lights
- Adaptive Damping Suspension
- 21-Inch Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke "V" Design Wheels
- 3.0L TFSI 6-Cylinder Engine (354 HP & 369 lb-ft of Torque)
Exterior Colour: Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Nappa Leather w/ Diamond Stitching
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/sq5/2018/?srsltid=AfmBOopXUAQfyzsBMS81CBxdHrm8hnAlnkhm3qSY-l62dk_Vi7nf9Tf0
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2018 Audi SQ5