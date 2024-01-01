$26,364+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,364
+ taxes & licensing
111,872KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA8D9C51JA013464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 013464
- Mileage 111,872 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Push To Start
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Power Lumbar
Thigh Extension Support
Memory Seat Settings
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Automatic & Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Exterior Features:
Moonroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome-Accented Grille
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Rain Sensor
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo Engine
248hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Power Lumbar
Thigh Extension Support
Memory Seat Settings
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Automatic & Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Exterior Features:
Moonroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome-Accented Grille
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Rain Sensor
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo Engine
248hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige - AWD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - BANG & OLUFSEN - NAVIGATION 122,370 KM $28,673 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - PUSH BUTTON IGNITION 170,270 KM $9,345 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew - LOW KMS - STOW 'N GO - REMOTE START 95,137 KM $21,700 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,364
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 BMW 3 Series