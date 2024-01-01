Menu
Push To Start
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Power Lumbar
Thigh Extension Support
Memory Seat Settings
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Automatic & Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors


Exterior Features:

Moonroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome-Accented Grille


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Rain Sensor
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo Engine
248hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 BMW 3 Series

111,872 KM

Details Description

$26,364

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$26,364

+ taxes & licensing

111,872KM
Used
VIN WBA8D9C51JA013464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013464
  • Mileage 111,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Push To Start
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Power Lumbar
Thigh Extension Support
Memory Seat Settings
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Automatic & Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors


Exterior Features:

Moonroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome-Accented Grille


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Rain Sensor
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo Engine
248hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$26,364

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 BMW 3 Series