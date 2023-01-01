Menu
2018 BMW X1

79,247 KM

$33,780

+ tax & licensing
$33,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

xDrive28i w/ Heads-Up Display, Nav, Sunroof

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

$33,780

+ taxes & licensing

79,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9526051
  • Stock #: V-70759
  • VIN: WBXHT3C35J5K24583

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,247 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / X1 XDRIVE 28I TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Heads-Up Display / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Heads-up Display;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

