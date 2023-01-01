2018 BMW X2

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 7 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10207650

10207650 Stock #: RF1672

RF1672 VIN: WBXYJ5C33JEF80082

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RF1672

Mileage 43,764 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.