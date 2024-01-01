Menu
2018 BUICK ENCLAVE AVENIR AWD for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir 151,391 KM 5GAEVCKW1JJ170911 <br/> POWER SEATS! <br/> BROWN LEATHER SEATS! <br/> REMOTE START WITH PRE-INSTALLED ENGINE BLOCK HEATER! <br/> AWD! <br/> 360 CAMERA! <br/> LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE! <br/> 7 PASSENGER! <br/> **Explore Elegance and Comfort: 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD at North Point Auto Sales, Saskatoon** <br/> <br/> <br/> Experience the ultimate in luxury and sophistication with the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD, available now at North Point Auto Sales. This exceptional SUV, with only 151,391 kilometres, boasts a pristine white exterior paired with a luxurious brown leather interior, offering a perfect blend of style and comfort. <br/> <br/> <br/> **Key Features:** <br/> - **Low Kilometers:** With just 151,391 kilometres, this Enclave Avenir is in excellent condition, providing many more kilometres of smooth driving ahead. <br/> - **Elegant White Exterior:** The sleek white finish gives this SUV a refined and modern look, perfect for those who appreciate elegance on the road. <br/> - **Luxurious Brown Leather Interior:** Enjoy the comfort of premium brown leather seats, providing a rich and sophisticated atmosphere inside the cabin. <br/> - **All-Wheel Drive (AWD):** Equipped with AWD, this Enclave Avenir ensures superior handling and stability, making it ideal for all weather conditions. <br/> - **Advanced Technology:** Features include a state-of-the-art infotainment system, advanced safety features, and a spacious interior with three-row seating for ultimate convenience and comfort. <br/> - **Premium Avenir Trim:** The Avenir trim offers exclusive design details and top-tier features, setting it apart from standard models. <br/> <br/> <br/> **Financing Options:** <br/> In-House Financing:** Benefit from our flexible in-house financing options, making it easier to drive away in your new Buick Enclave. <br/> <br/> <br/> Customized Financing:** We provide personalized financing solutions tailored to meet your unique financial needs. <br/> <br/> <br/> New to Canada Program:** Our special financing program for newcomers to Canada helps you establish credit and drive the vehicle you deserve. <br/> <br/> <br/> Free Delivery:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery across Western Canada, bringing this luxury SUV directly to your home. <br/> <br/> <br/> #BuickEnclaveAvenir #LuxurySUV #AllWheelDrive #LowKilometers #WhiteExterior #BrownLeatherInterior #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #NorthPointAutoSales #Saskatoon <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit North Point Auto Sales today to discover the elegance and luxury of the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD. Perfect for those who demand the best in style, comfort, and advanced technology. <br/> Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/ <br/> <br/> <br/> PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE <br/> <br/> At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty. <br/> Our services include: <br/> Creditor Group Insurance <br/> Extended Warranty <br/> Replacement Insurance and Warranty <br/> Appearance Protection <br/> Traceable Theft Deterrent <br/> Guaranteed Asset Protection <br/> Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs <br/> Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure. <br/> <br/> <br/> STOCK # PP2560 <br/> Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! <br/> ****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ******* <br/> Over 25 lending partners on site <br/> In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/ <br/> Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada <br/> Full Vehicle History Disclosure <br/> Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C) <br/> We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV. <br/> This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing <br/> NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon. <br/> Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager) <br/> <br/> www.northpointautosales.ca <br/> *Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details. <br/> Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that youre making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, theyre passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesnt end after the sale. Were here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle youll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point! <br/>

Location

North Point Auto Sales

102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8

306-955-7000

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

