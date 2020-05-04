Menu
2018 Buick Envision

Premium II - Heads Up Dispaly, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

2018 Buick Envision

Premium II - Heads Up Dispaly, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,861KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4970835
  • Stock #: 2843A
  • VIN: LRBFX4SX7JD049924
Exterior Colour
Midnight Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2018 Buick Envision Premium II Certified.GM Certified Details:* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Envision Premium II, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Purple, Leather, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bose Premium 7-Speaker System w/Amplifier, Driver Confidence Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Automatic Braking, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Vision, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke Aluminum. *This Envision Premium II has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Premium II Envision 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [352.5 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

