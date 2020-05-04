715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2018 Buick Envision Premium II Certified.GM Certified Details:* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Envision Premium II, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Purple, Leather, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bose Premium 7-Speaker System w/Amplifier, Driver Confidence Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Automatic Braking, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Vision, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke Aluminum. *This Envision Premium II has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Premium II Envision 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic.
