$38,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Luxury
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven (GBA)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 1GYS4BKJXJR191688 Platinum Auto Sport
**LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN UNIT
**LEATHER
**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
**SUNROOF
**POWER SEATS
**WOOD TRIM INTERIOR
Experience the ultimate in full-size luxury SUV performance with this 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD
and in mint condition. Whether you're looking for a vehicle with commanding road presence or unbeatable comfort for the whole family
we'll get you driving in luxury across Saskatchewan.
/ Key Features of the 2018 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Luxury Trim:
6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth
responsive performance
4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) for all-season traction and confidence on Saskatchewan roads
Premium Magnetic Ride Control suspension for a smooth
adaptable ride
Black exterior with Premium Black Leather Interior and real wood trim accents
Power-deployable running boards and hands-free power liftgate
Heated and ventilated front seats with 22-way power adjustability and memory function
Heated second-row captain's chairs for passenger comfort
Power-folding third-row seats for versatile cargo options
16-speaker Bose® Centerpoint® surround sound system for immersive audio
8-inch Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system with navigation
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" compatibility
Rear seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player and dual screens
Wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports throughout
Head-Up Display (HUD) for key driving info on the windshield
360-degree Surround Vision camera system with HD rearview camera
Forward Collision Alert
and Blind Zone Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control and Automatic Braking for safer highway driving
Tri-zone automatic climate control for driver and passengers
Remote start system and keyless entry with push-button ignition
Power sunroof for an open
luxury experience
22-inch polished aluminum wheels with all-season tires
Trailer Tow Package with integrated trailer brake controller
+P Why Choose the 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury?
The Cadillac Escalade has long been the benchmark for full-size luxury SUVs
our finance team will work with you to get the vehicle you want. Serving Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan
we specialize in helping drivers get approved and drive away today.
Mileage: 168
mint condition
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss this opportunity to own a 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD a fully loaded luxury SUV built for comfort
and prestige. Call now or visit our Saskatoon dealership to book a test drive and explore in-house financing options for all types of credit in Saskatchewan.
Drive luxury with confidence only at Platinum Auto Sport
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Cadillac-Escalade-2018-id12093874.html
Vehicle Features
