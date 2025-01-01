Menu
SK VIN: 1GYS4BKJXJR191688 Platinum Auto Sport **LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN UNIT **LEATHER **HEATED AND COOLED SEATS **SUNROOF **POWER SEATS **WOOD TRIM INTERIOR Experience the ultimate in full-size luxury SUV performance with this 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD and in mint condition. Whether youre looking for a vehicle with commanding road presence or unbeatable comfort for the whole family well get you driving in luxury across Saskatchewan. / Key Features of the 2018 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Luxury Trim: 6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth responsive performance 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) for all-season traction and confidence on Saskatchewan roads Premium Magnetic Ride Control suspension for a smooth adaptable ride Black exterior with Premium Black Leather Interior and real wood trim accents Power-deployable running boards and hands-free power liftgate Heated and ventilated front seats with 22-way power adjustability and memory function Heated second-row captains chairs for passenger comfort Power-folding third-row seats for versatile cargo options 16-speaker Bose® Centerpoint® surround sound system for immersive audio 8-inch Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system with navigation Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility Rear seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player and dual screens Wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports throughout Head-Up Display (HUD) for key driving info on the windshield 360-degree Surround Vision camera system with HD rearview camera Forward Collision Alert and Blind Zone Alert Adaptive Cruise Control and Automatic Braking for safer highway driving Tri-zone automatic climate control for driver and passengers Remote start system and keyless entry with push-button ignition Power sunroof for an open luxury experience 22-inch polished aluminum wheels with all-season tires Trailer Tow Package with integrated trailer brake controller +P Why Choose the 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury? The Cadillac Escalade has long been the benchmark for full-size luxury SUVs our finance team will work with you to get the vehicle you want. Serving Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan we specialize in helping drivers get approved and drive away today. VIN: 1GYS4BKJXJR191688 Mileage: 168 mint condition Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today! Dont miss this opportunity to own a 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD a fully loaded luxury SUV built for comfort and prestige. Call now or visit our Saskatoon dealership to book a test drive and explore in-house financing options for all types of credit in Saskatchewan. Drive luxury with confidence only at Platinum Auto Sport

Vehicle Features

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

PERFORMANCE
Bad Credit
ACCIDENT-FREE
technology
Room for Seven
or no credit
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
SK? At Platinum Auto Sport
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
2018 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4dr Luxury Fully Loaded
SK. With a bold Black exterior and Premium Black Leather Interior
this Escalade is fully loaded
the Escalade delivers it all in true Cadillac style. At Platinum Auto Sport
we offer in-house financing for all types of credit
so whether you've got good credit
and the Luxury trim level takes comfort
and capability to the next level. With its powerful V8 engine
and an endless list of premium features
this Escalade is perfect for long Saskatchewan drives
executive travel
or family adventures in style. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
we proudly offer in-house financing options for all credit situations. Whether you're new to credit
rebuilding
or just want fast
easy approval
000 km Color: Black with Premium Black Leather Interior Condition: Fully loaded
Saskatoon's trusted in-house financing dealership!

