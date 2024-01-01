$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
2018 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,864KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNFRS8JZ181065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,864 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Cadillac's latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road feedback and overall comfort. This 2018 Cadillac XT5 is for sale today.
This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 165,864 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury AWD. The Premium Luxury package takes all of the standard features from the regular luxury model and improves the overall driving experience with automatic parking, adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, and a sunroof. Additional features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control designed to keep the cabin at the perfect temperature, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, a power rear lift gate, rear view camera, parking sensors, adaptive remote start plus keyless entry, wireless charging, Bluetooth for your smartphone, and Onstar with 4G LTE capability.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
