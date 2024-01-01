Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

135,127 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1721155492
  2. 1721155492
  3. 1721155492
  4. 1721155492
  5. 1721155492
  6. 1721155492
  7. 1721155492
  8. 1721155492
  9. 1721155492
  10. 1721155492
  11. 1721155492
  12. 1721155492
  13. 1721155492
  14. 1721155492
  15. 1721155492
  16. 1721155492
  17. 1721155492
  18. 1721155492
  19. 1721155492
Contact Seller
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,127KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN0J1222846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV PLATINUM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV PLATINUM 141,980 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 70,171 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 123,514 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Colorado