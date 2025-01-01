$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto - Heated Seats - LED Lights
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto - Heated Seats - LED Lights
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,522KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1BE5SM8J7130939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39975C
- Mileage 107,522 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 107,522 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable ???????????????? ????????????????, ????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????? to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment.
At Village Auto Sales:
Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.
Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.
Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. At Village Auto Sales, our core values are: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ...
o~o
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 107,522 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable ???????????????? ????????????????, ????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????? to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment.
At Village Auto Sales:
Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.
Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.
Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. At Village Auto Sales, our core values are: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ...
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
2018 Ford Explorer XLT - Bluetooth 122,064 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport - Cruise Control - Removable Top 48,119 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Accent ESSENTIAL - Streaming Audio 45,513 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Village Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2018 Chevrolet Cruze