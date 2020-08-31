Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

74,766 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT- RS Pkg, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT- RS Pkg, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5812437
  2. 5812437
  3. 5812437
  4. 5812437
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5812437
  • Stock #: 20-145A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM6J7111161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Atmosphere
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,766 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Certified.GM Certified Details:* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until end of sept. 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Mosaic Black Metallic, Cloth, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote Vehicle Starter System, RS Lettering Ornamentation, RS Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Body Kit, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Charging Port, USB Port.This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 42,477 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 43,450 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Civic Sdn...
 254,128 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory