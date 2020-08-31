+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Certified.GM Certified Details:* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until end of sept. 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Mosaic Black Metallic, Cloth, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote Vehicle Starter System, RS Lettering Ornamentation, RS Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Body Kit, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Charging Port, USB Port.This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic.
