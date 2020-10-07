2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The Chevrolet Cruze LT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Cruze LT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Bluetooth For Phone
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Glass, solar absorbing
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Audio system feature, USB port
Door locks, power
Floor mats, carpeted front and rear
Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Seat trim, cloth
Remote panic alarm
Tire Pressure Display
Seats, front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
Tires, 205/55R16 all-season, blackwall (AB, BC, MB, NT, PE, QC, SK and (ZLH) RS Package only.)
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
USB charging port
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling minutes) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTIN...
Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatib...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.