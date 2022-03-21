$17,000+ tax & licensing
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
127,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8968348
- Stock #: TP8671A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,718 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruze LT
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
