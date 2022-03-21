2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$17,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 7 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,718 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

