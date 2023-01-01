Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

156,228 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Dual Sun Roof! Rear Parking Assist! Remote Start!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Dual Sun Roof! Rear Parking Assist! Remote Start!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357671
  • Stock #: BP2355C
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV6J6306300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,228 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT $22,995 Plus Tax 1.5 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 2GNAXSEV6J6306300 156,228 Km, AWD, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows/Seats, Heated Seats Bluetooth, Rear Parking Assist, Dual Sun Roof, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, USB Ports, Back-Up Camera, Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

