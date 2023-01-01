$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT Dual Sun Roof! Rear Parking Assist! Remote Start!
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,228 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT $22,995 Plus Tax 1.5 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 2GNAXSEV6J6306300 156,228 Km, AWD, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows/Seats, Heated Seats Bluetooth, Rear Parking Assist, Dual Sun Roof, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, USB Ports, Back-Up Camera, Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!
