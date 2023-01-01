Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS backup camera, heated seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS backup camera, heated seats

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 10467867
  2. 10467867
  3. 10467867
  4. 10467867
  5. 10467867
  6. 10467867
  7. 10467867
  8. 10467867
  9. 10467867
  10. 10467867
  11. 10467867
  12. 10467867
  13. 10467867
  14. 10467867
  15. 10467867
  16. 10467867
  17. 10467867
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467867
  • Stock #: P39484C
  • VIN: 2gnaxhev7j6299327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39484C
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD, backup camera, heated seats, 109,000km, $24,995 plus taxes2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, DVD player, 63,000 km, $20,995 plus taxes2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC, heated seats, backup camera, 115,000 km, $21,995 plus taxes,, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 108,984 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 131,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Legacy 3...
 156,049 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory