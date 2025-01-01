Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

163,700 KM

Details Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle
12343020

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1743262453
  2. 1743262453
  3. 1743262453
  4. 1743262453
  5. 1743262453
  6. 1743262453
  7. 1743262453
  8. 1743262453
  9. 1743262453
  10. 1743262453
  11. 1743262453
  12. 1743262453
  13. 1743262453
  14. 1743262453
  15. 1743262453
  16. 1743262453
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,700KM
VIN 2GNAXWEX4J6257719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 149,389 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Nissan Sentra 171,130 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Hyundai Tucson 55,306 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox