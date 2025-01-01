$22,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic (G7Q)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3369
- Mileage 132,699 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Fully Loaded SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**BOSE STEREO
**HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS
**Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
VIN: 2GNAXWEX7J6212547
Mileage: 132,699 KM
Exterior Color: Nightfall Grey Metallic
Interior: Black Leather
Vehicle Overview
Experience luxury, technology, and capability with this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Finished in Nightfall Grey Metallic with a premium black leather interior, this SUV delivers modern styling, advanced safety, and refined comfort for every drive. With 132,699 KM and in excellent condition, this Equinox is the perfect choice for families or professionals looking for a reliable SUV.
Key Features of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
Performance & Capability
2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
9-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for all-weather confidence
Tow/Haul Mode & Trailer Sway Control
Smooth and fuel-efficient performance
Exterior Highlights
Stylish Nightfall Grey Metallic finish
19-inch Bright Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlamps & Daytime Running Lights
Power Hands-Free Liftgate
Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors with Turn Signals
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Premium Black Leather Seating
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Panoramic Power Sunroof
8-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Memory Settings
Technology & Infotainment
Chevrolet MyLink® with 8-inch Color Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
Navigation System
Premium Bose® 7-Speaker Audio System
Wireless Charging Pad
Remote Start & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Safety & Driver Assistance
Rear Vision Camera & Surround Vision 360 Camera
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Advanced Airbag System & StabiliTrak® Stability Control
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping drivers all over Saskatchewan find the perfect vehicle with flexible in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our finance experts work hard to get you approved and driving today.
Test Drive the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Today
Don't miss your chance to own this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD in Nightfall Grey Metallic with black leather interior. Offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, safety, and capability, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to book a test drive and learn more about our financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
