2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Fully Loaded SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK **FACTORY COMMAND START **BOSE STEREO **HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS **Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility VIN: 2GNAXWEX7J6212547 Mileage: 132,699 KM Exterior Color: Nightfall Grey Metallic Interior: Black Leather Vehicle Overview Experience luxury, technology, and capability with this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Finished in Nightfall Grey Metallic with a premium black leather interior, this SUV delivers modern styling, advanced safety, and refined comfort for every drive. With 132,699 KM and in excellent condition, this Equinox is the perfect choice for families or professionals looking for a reliable SUV. Key Features of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Performance & Capability 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine 9-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for all-weather confidence Tow/Haul Mode & Trailer Sway Control Smooth and fuel-efficient performance Exterior Highlights Stylish Nightfall Grey Metallic finish 19-inch Bright Aluminum Wheels LED Headlamps & Daytime Running Lights Power Hands-Free Liftgate Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors with Turn Signals Interior Comfort & Convenience Premium Black Leather Seating Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Panoramic Power Sunroof 8-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Memory Settings Technology & Infotainment Chevrolet MyLink® with 8-inch Color Touchscreen Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility Navigation System Premium Bose® 7-Speaker Audio System Wireless Charging Pad Remote Start & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start Safety & Driver Assistance Rear Vision Camera & Surround Vision 360 Camera Forward Collision Alert Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert Rear Cross Traffic Alert Adaptive Cruise Control Advanced Airbag System & StabiliTrak® Stability Control Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping drivers all over Saskatchewan find the perfect vehicle with flexible in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our finance experts work hard to get you approved and driving today. Test Drive the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Today Dont miss your chance to own this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD in Nightfall Grey Metallic with black leather interior. Offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, safety, and capability, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to book a test drive and learn more about our financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

132,699 KM

Details

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Used
132,699KM
VIN 2GNAXWEX7J6212547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic (G7Q)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Fully Loaded SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**BOSE STEREO
**HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS
**Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
VIN: 2GNAXWEX7J6212547
Mileage: 132,699 KM
Exterior Color: Nightfall Grey Metallic
Interior: Black Leather

Vehicle Overview

Experience luxury, technology, and capability with this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Finished in Nightfall Grey Metallic with a premium black leather interior, this SUV delivers modern styling, advanced safety, and refined comfort for every drive. With 132,699 KM and in excellent condition, this Equinox is the perfect choice for families or professionals looking for a reliable SUV.

Key Features of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

Performance & Capability

2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

9-Speed Automatic Transmission

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for all-weather confidence

Tow/Haul Mode & Trailer Sway Control

Smooth and fuel-efficient performance

Exterior Highlights

Stylish Nightfall Grey Metallic finish

19-inch Bright Aluminum Wheels

LED Headlamps & Daytime Running Lights

Power Hands-Free Liftgate

Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors with Turn Signals

Interior Comfort & Convenience

Premium Black Leather Seating

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Panoramic Power Sunroof

8-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Memory Settings

Technology & Infotainment

Chevrolet MyLink® with 8-inch Color Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility

Navigation System

Premium Bose® 7-Speaker Audio System

Wireless Charging Pad

Remote Start & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start

Safety & Driver Assistance

Rear Vision Camera & Surround Vision 360 Camera

Forward Collision Alert

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Adaptive Cruise Control

Advanced Airbag System & StabiliTrak® Stability Control

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping drivers all over Saskatchewan find the perfect vehicle with flexible in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our finance experts work hard to get you approved and driving today.

Test Drive the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Today

Don't miss your chance to own this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD in Nightfall Grey Metallic with black leather interior. Offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, safety, and capability, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to book a test drive and learn more about our financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2018 Chevrolet Equinox