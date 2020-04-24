2018 Chevrolet Equinox

- Additional Features
-
- Rear Vision Camera
- All-Wheel Drive
- Assist handle, front passenger
- Suspension, rear 4-link
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger
- Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
- Door handles, body-colour
- Map pocket, driver seatback
- Map pocket, front passenger seatback
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
- Assist handles, rear outboard
- Noise control system, active noise cancellation
- Mechanical jack with tools
- Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
- Headlamps, halogen composite
- Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
- Steering column, tilt and telescoping
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
- Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
- Engine control, stop-start system
- Suspension, front MacPherson strut
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
- Liftgate, rear manual
- Horn, dual-note
- Exhaust, single outlet
- Speedometer, miles/kilometers
- Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
- Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
- Active aero shutters
- Brake, electronic parking
- Assist handle, driver
- Keyless Start, push-button
- Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
- Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
- Sunglass storage, overhead
- SiriusXM, delete
- Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
- Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
- Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
- Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
- Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
- Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
- Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
- Door locks, rear child security, manual
- Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
- Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
- Shift lever, urethane
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
- Glass, solar absorbing, light
- Mirror caps, Black
- Trim, Black lower window
- Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
- GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
- ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT
- Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.