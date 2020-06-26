Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS w/Mfg Warranty, AWD, Command Start, Heated Seats

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS w/Mfg Warranty, AWD, Command Start, Heated Seats

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  49,969KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5314469
  Stock #: 13603A
  VIN: 2GNAXREV1J6135397
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 Chevrolet. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Equinox LS is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet Equinox LS is a perfect addition to any home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Convenience
  • remote start
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Assist handles, rear outboard
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Headlamps, halogen composite
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
  • Steering column, tilt and telescoping
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Liftgate, rear manual
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Exhaust, single outlet
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometers
  • Floor mats, carpeted front
  • Floor mats, carpeted rear
  • Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Seats, front bucket
  • Window, power with front passenger Express-Down
  • Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
  • Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
  • Door locks, power with lock-out protection
  • Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down
  • Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
  • Remote panic alarm
  • Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
  • Active aero shutters
  • OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Assist handle, driver
  • Driver Shift Controls
  • Keyless Start, push-button
  • Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Sunglass storage, overhead
  • Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
  • Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
  • Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
  • Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
  • Door locks, rear child security, manual
  • Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
  • Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
  • Shift lever, urethane
  • Glass, solar absorbing, light
  • Mirror caps, Black
  • Trim, Black lower window
  • Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
  • GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
  • Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
  • Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
  • Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
  • Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall
  • USB port with auxiliary input jack located in the centre stack storage area
  • Keyless Open, includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
  • Fuel, gasoline, E15
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16 front and rear
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

