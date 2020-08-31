Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

30,902 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

30,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5823285
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV7J6137428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White (White)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,902 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 1.5L Turbocharged 30,902 KM BACK UP CAMERA/HEATED SEATS/PUSH BUTTON/B-TOOTH

$19,999
-No Extra Fees
-With Warranty

*Call/Text for appointment! (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522/ 306 361 6889

Fully Inspected and Reconditioned

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
-TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
-AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7 DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN and AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD)
-Push Button
-Back up Camera
-Aluminum Wheels
-ABS
-Power Windows
-Turbocharged
-Power Doors
-Security System
-MP3 Player
-Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-Telematics
-Auxiliary Audio Input
-A/C
-Keyless Entry
-Rear Bench Sea
-Power Mirrors
-WiFi Hotspot
-Driver Vanity Mirror
-Passenger Vanity Mirror
-Pass-Through Rear Seat
-Bucket Seats
-Stability Control
-Adjustable Steering Wheel
-Heated Mirrors
-Traction Control
-Rear Defrost
-Power Outlet
-Bluetooth Connection
-Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-Heated Front Seats
-Automatic Headlights
-Steering Wheel Audio Controls
-Smart Device Integration
-Cruise Control
-AM/FM Stereo
-Child Safety Locks
-Tire Pressure Monitor
-Driver Restriction Features

Vehicle Features

remote start
Rear Vision Camera
All-Wheel Drive
Assist handle, front passenger
Suspension, rear 4-link
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door handles, body-colour
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen composite
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Liftgate, rear manual
Horn, dual-note
Exhaust, single outlet
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Active aero shutters
Brake, electronic parking
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Sunglass storage, overhead
SiriusXM, delete
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Shift lever, urethane
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Glass, solar absorbing, light
Mirror caps, Black
Trim, Black lower window
Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

