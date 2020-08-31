+ taxes & licensing
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 1.5L Turbocharged 30,902 KM BACK UP CAMERA/HEATED SEATS/PUSH BUTTON/B-TOOTH
$19,999
-No Extra Fees
-With Warranty
*Call/Text for appointment! (Open on Sundays)
Fully Inspected and Reconditioned
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
-TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
-AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7 DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN and AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD)
-Push Button
-Back up Camera
-Aluminum Wheels
-ABS
-Power Windows
-Turbocharged
-Power Doors
-Security System
-MP3 Player
-Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-Telematics
-Auxiliary Audio Input
-A/C
-Keyless Entry
-Rear Bench Sea
-Power Mirrors
-WiFi Hotspot
-Driver Vanity Mirror
-Passenger Vanity Mirror
-Pass-Through Rear Seat
-Bucket Seats
-Stability Control
-Adjustable Steering Wheel
-Heated Mirrors
-Traction Control
-Rear Defrost
-Power Outlet
-Bluetooth Connection
-Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-Heated Front Seats
-Automatic Headlights
-Steering Wheel Audio Controls
-Smart Device Integration
-Cruise Control
-AM/FM Stereo
-Child Safety Locks
-Tire Pressure Monitor
-Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
