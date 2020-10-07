Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Want more room? Want more style? This Chevrolet Equinox LS is the vehicle for you. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Chevrolet Equinox. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Chevrolet Equinox. You can tell this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 21,528km and appears with a showroom shine. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Equinox LS will definitely turn heads. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
remote start
Rear Vision Camera
All-Wheel Drive
Assist handle, front passenger
Suspension, rear 4-link
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door handles, body-colour
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Seats, front bucket
Window, power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Door locks, power with lock-out protection
Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Remote panic alarm
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Active aero shutters
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Shift lever, urethane
Glass, solar absorbing, light
Mirror caps, Black
Trim, Black lower window
Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall
USB port with auxiliary input jack located in the centre stack storage area
Keyless Open, includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16 front and rear
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
