Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

21,528 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

  1. 5939916
  2. 5939916
  3. 5939916
  4. 5939916
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,528KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5939916
  • Stock #: 13911A
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV5J6218928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13911A
  • Mileage 21,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Want more room? Want more style? This Chevrolet Equinox LS is the vehicle for you. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Chevrolet Equinox. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Chevrolet Equinox. You can tell this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 21,528km and appears with a showroom shine. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Equinox LS will definitely turn heads. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

remote start
Rear Vision Camera
All-Wheel Drive
Assist handle, front passenger
Suspension, rear 4-link
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door handles, body-colour
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Mechanical jack with tools
Headlamps, halogen composite
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Liftgate, rear manual
Horn, dual-note
Exhaust, single outlet
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Floor mats, carpeted front
Floor mats, carpeted rear
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Seats, front bucket
Window, power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Door locks, power with lock-out protection
Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Remote panic alarm
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Active aero shutters
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Brake, electronic parking
Assist handle, driver
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Sunglass storage, overhead
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Shift lever, urethane
Glass, solar absorbing, light
Mirror caps, Black
Trim, Black lower window
Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall
USB port with auxiliary input jack located in the centre stack storage area
Keyless Open, includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16 front and rear
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2014 Ford Fusion SE ...
 109,774 KM
$12,700 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 93,297 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 94,570 KM
$23,333 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory