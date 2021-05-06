2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2002 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Equinox LT is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
remote start
Front-wheel drive
Rear Vision Camera
Assist handle, front passenger
Suspension, rear 4-link
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door handles, body-colour
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Mechanical jack with tools
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Seats, front bucket
Window, power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Door locks, power with lock-out protection
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Remote panic alarm
Active aero shutters
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Brake, electronic parking
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Assist handle, driver
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Luggage carrier provisions, roof-mounted
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
GVWR, 4464 lbs. (2025 kg)
Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall
USB port with auxiliary input jack located in the centre stack storage area
Keyless Open, includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16 front and rear
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
