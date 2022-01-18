$27,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS-AWD,Remote Start, Back Up Camera
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8147563
- Stock #: E5186B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,141 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down.*This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB port with auxiliary input jack located in the centre stack storage area, Trim, Black lower window, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
