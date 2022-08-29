$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9282871
- Stock #: BP2047C
- VIN: 2GNAXREV2J6257170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,793 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS $24,995 Plus Tax
1.5 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 2GNAXREV2J6257170
111,793 Km, AWD, 6 speed Transmission, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.