2018 Chevrolet Equinox

111,793 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9282871
  Stock #: BP2047C
  VIN: 2GNAXREV2J6257170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS $24,995 Plus Tax

1.5 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 2GNAXREV2J6257170

111,793 Km, AWD, 6 speed Transmission, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?

Are you worried about the down payment?

We're here to help you. We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

