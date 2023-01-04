$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Stock #: 23-226A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LS, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Silver, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth® For Phone, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Delete, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port & Auxiliary Input Jack.This Equinox LS has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LS Equinox 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
Vehicle Features
