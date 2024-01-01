$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,507KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6JF106783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,507 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT 4DR SDN for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 95,507 KM 1G1ZD5ST6JF106783
Welcome to North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, your trusted source for high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Discover the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4DR Sedan in sleek Black, a sophisticated and fuel-efficient sedan that combines modern technology with stylish design and practical usability.
Key Features:
- **Efficient Performance**: The 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, providing a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency, with impressive highway fuel economy.
- **Modern Design**: The Malibu LT features a sleek, aerodynamic design with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and a refined front grille, ensuring you arrive in style.
- **Advanced Technology**: Stay connected with the Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and available 4G LTE Wi-Fi.
- **Comfortable Interior**: Enjoy premium comfort with a spacious cabin, supportive front bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
- **Safety First**: Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, Teen Driver technology, 10 airbags, and the available Driver Confidence Package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, and more.
- **Ample Cargo Space**: Benefit from a spacious trunk with 15.8 cubic feet of cargo space, perfect for all your storage needs, whether it's groceries, luggage, or sporting equipment.
At North Point Auto Sales, we understand that financing is a crucial part of purchasing a vehicle. That's why we offer:
In-House Financing**: Our dedicated finance team is here to assist you in securing hassle-free financing options tailored to your specific needs.
Customized Financing Solutions**: Whether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history, we'll work with you to find a financing plan that fits your budget and lifestyle.
New to Canada Program**: We proudly support newcomers to Canada with special financing programs, making vehicle ownership more accessible.
Free Delivery Across Western Canada**: Enjoy the convenience of having your 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4DR Sedan in Black delivered directly to your doorstep, free of charge, anywhere in Western Canada.
Experience the perfect combination of efficiency, technology, and practicality at North Point Auto Sales. Visit us today to test drive the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4DR Sedan and discover why we're your preferred choice for exceptional vehicles and customer service in Saskatoon.
#NorthPointAutoSales #ChevroletMalibu #FuelEfficient #ModernDesign #AdvancedTechnology #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedOptions #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #WesternCanada #QualityVehicles #ExceptionalService #SaskatoonCars
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2504
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
Welcome to North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, your trusted source for high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Discover the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4DR Sedan in sleek Black, a sophisticated and fuel-efficient sedan that combines modern technology with stylish design and practical usability.
Key Features:
- **Efficient Performance**: The 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, providing a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency, with impressive highway fuel economy.
- **Modern Design**: The Malibu LT features a sleek, aerodynamic design with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and a refined front grille, ensuring you arrive in style.
- **Advanced Technology**: Stay connected with the Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and available 4G LTE Wi-Fi.
- **Comfortable Interior**: Enjoy premium comfort with a spacious cabin, supportive front bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
- **Safety First**: Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, Teen Driver technology, 10 airbags, and the available Driver Confidence Package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, and more.
- **Ample Cargo Space**: Benefit from a spacious trunk with 15.8 cubic feet of cargo space, perfect for all your storage needs, whether it's groceries, luggage, or sporting equipment.
At North Point Auto Sales, we understand that financing is a crucial part of purchasing a vehicle. That's why we offer:
In-House Financing**: Our dedicated finance team is here to assist you in securing hassle-free financing options tailored to your specific needs.
Customized Financing Solutions**: Whether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history, we'll work with you to find a financing plan that fits your budget and lifestyle.
New to Canada Program**: We proudly support newcomers to Canada with special financing programs, making vehicle ownership more accessible.
Free Delivery Across Western Canada**: Enjoy the convenience of having your 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4DR Sedan in Black delivered directly to your doorstep, free of charge, anywhere in Western Canada.
Experience the perfect combination of efficiency, technology, and practicality at North Point Auto Sales. Visit us today to test drive the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4DR Sedan and discover why we're your preferred choice for exceptional vehicles and customer service in Saskatoon.
#NorthPointAutoSales #ChevroletMalibu #FuelEfficient #ModernDesign #AdvancedTechnology #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedOptions #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #WesternCanada #QualityVehicles #ExceptionalService #SaskatoonCars
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2504
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Point Auto Sales
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base 150,020 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport SES 143,849 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 181,323 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
Email North Point Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2018 Chevrolet Malibu