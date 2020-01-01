CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*Recent Arrival!*2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection*Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Double Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chrome Grille Surround, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright-Machined Aluminum.*This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.