Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71, Heated/Cooled Leather, Sunroof, Rem. Start, Wheel Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71, Heated/Cooled Leather, Sunroof, Rem. Start, Wheel Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5170988
  2. 5170988
  3. 5170988
  4. 5170988
Contact Seller

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,918KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5170988
  • Stock #: 20-477A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC7JG294004
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Cocoa/Dune
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Silverado 1500 LTZ 2LZ, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Body-Colour Headlamp Bezels, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Body-Colour Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.*This Silverado 1500 LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 2LZ Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2012 Ford Escape XLT...
 110,738 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 110,935 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 114,198 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory