715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Silverado 1500 LTZ 2LZ, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Body-Colour Headlamp Bezels, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Body-Colour Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.*This Silverado 1500 LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 2LZ Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
