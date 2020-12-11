2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 Z71 5.3L \LONG BOX FACTORY REMOTE STARTER/BACK UP CAMERA/TOW PACKAGE/6 SEATS
55,213 KM
$31,999 REDUCED
306 270 0522
306 361 6889
MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-FACTORY REMOTE STARTER
-TOW PACKAGE: W/TRAILER BRAKE PARK CONTROL
-BACK UP CAMERA
-HEATED SEATS
-6 SEATS
-FOG LIGHTS
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-DRIVER AND PASSENGER POWER MIRRORS
-WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS
-BEDLINER
-RUNNING BOARDS
-DUAL EXHAUST
-BOSE SOUND SYSTEM
-ONSTAR NAVIGATION
-TRACTION CONTROL
-AMBIENT LIGHTING
-POWER SEATS
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-TOUCH SCREEN
-REAR SLIDING WINDOW
-AM/FM RADIO
-AUXILIARY INPUT
-USB INPUT
-TIRE INFLATION/PRESSURE MONITOR
-SATELLITE RADIO
-POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRROR
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/NIGHT
-MP3 PLAYER
-Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
-AND MORE...
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Vision Camera
6-Speaker Audio System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Radio, HD
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
