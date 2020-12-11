2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Rear Vision Camera

6-Speaker Audio System

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Body, Pick Up Box

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

Glass, deep-tinted

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

Active aero shutters, front

CornerSteps, rear bumper

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Capless Fuel Fill

Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Radio, HD

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...