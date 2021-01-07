+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner -CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents -Recent Arrival!2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LTZ 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, Automatic, 4WD, Red, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Body-Colour Headlamp Bezels, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Body-Colour Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This Silverado 1500 LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. 2LZ Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Automatic
