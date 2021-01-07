Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

14,156 KM

$46,400

+ tax & licensing
$46,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 4X4, Remote Start, Heated / Vented Leather, 20 " Wheels

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 4X4, Remote Start, Heated / Vented Leather, 20 " Wheels

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$46,400

+ taxes & licensing

14,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6551374
  • Stock #: 21-331A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 14,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Certified. Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome. This Silverado 1500 LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

