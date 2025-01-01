$19,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS - Bluetooth
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS - Bluetooth
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$19,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
223,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKAKC6JR241596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2879
- Mileage 223,825 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!
A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 223,825 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Tahoe LS features Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, 10 way power driver seat, SiriusXM, remote vehicle start, tri zone climate control, stabilitrak, rear assist parking sensors that accompany a built-in rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 223,825 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Tahoe LS features Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, 10 way power driver seat, SiriusXM, remote vehicle start, tri zone climate control, stabilitrak, rear assist parking sensors that accompany a built-in rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2021 Nissan Qashqai - Heated Seats - NissanConnect 119,790 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS - Touch Screen - SiriusXM 165,760 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT/Sport 166,200 KM $16,200 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,600
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe