Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 223,825 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoes trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Tahoe LS features Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, 10 way power driver seat, SiriusXM, remote vehicle start, tri zone climate control, stabilitrak, rear assist parking sensors that accompany a built-in rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.

With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.

223,825 KM

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Used
223,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKAKC6JR241596

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2879
  • Mileage 223,825 KM

Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 223,825 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Tahoe LS features Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, 10 way power driver seat, SiriusXM, remote vehicle start, tri zone climate control, stabilitrak, rear assist parking sensors that accompany a built-in rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.



We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

